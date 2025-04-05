Survey an opportunity to build community in Atlanta parishes

ATHENS—Some parishes are turning the parish surveys with Catholic Leadership Institute (CLI) into a community-building exercise.

Father Paul Moreau started a friendly competition between the two parishes he oversees—St. Joseph Church, Athens, and St. Catherine Labouré Church, Jefferson.

The rules he set up: The first parish that gets 1,000 online surveys completed will have an ice cream social paid for by the other parish.

As it is Lent, the pastor said he’d offer a dispensation for the winner so people who swore off sweets during the 40 days can enjoy.

Father Jack Knight and the staff at St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs, engaged members at the Friday Night Fish Frys. Volunteers would lead people to computer stations set up during the dinners to take a few minutes to respond to the surveys. Young people in the confirmation formation program were asked to share their concerns as the voice of the young church so the parish can better serve and be relevant to all age levels.

Father Knight reported more than 40% of the 2,300 souls at the weekend Masses responded. He’s excited that the responses will help the parish move forward in its mission of growing and providing for the people of God.

“The Holy Spirit is moving in the hearts of the faithful here at St. John Vianney. I consider it an honor and blessing to be here,” he said.

Until April 6, parishioners within the Archdiocese of Atlanta can participate in the Disciple Maker Index (DMI) survey. Developed by CLI, data from the survey will help parishes identify key strengths, areas of opportunity and goals.

The aim is to learn where people are in their faith journey and how parishes, ministries and the archdiocese can be supportive. Each parish has its own survey link and QR code. Check-in with your parish for the correct link to complete the survey.