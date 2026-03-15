Friars reelect Our Lady of the Angels minister provincial 

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland—The Franciscan Friars Conventual of Our Lady of the Angels Province reelected Friar Michael Heine, OFM Conv., to his position as minister provincial.

This will be Friar Michael’s second term, having first been elected in 2022. The election of the minister provincial is part of the preparations for the Provincial Chapter, which occurs every four years and will be held this summer in Baltimore.

Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., is a member of the order. In the archdiocese, the friars serve at St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro, and Holy Cross Church, Atlanta.

“I am grateful to the friars for allowing me to serve as their minister provincial for the next four years. I am humbled to serve,” Friar Michael said. “Beginning my next four years as we celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Transitus of St. Francis in this Year of St. Francis is an added grace, and I know that the Little Poor Man from Assisi will continue to intercede for all our friars as we continue to rebuild the Church.”

Friar Michael entered the Franciscan Friars Conventual in 1981, professing his simple vows in 1982, followed by his solemn vows in 1986. He was ordained a friar-priest in 1990. He served for eight years as director of the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City, Maryland, and oversaw the restoration of historic Carrollton Hall on the shrine’s grounds.

From 1990 to 1994, Friar Michael served on the faculty at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Florida, where he taught religion and directed the ALPHA Peer Ministry program. He was director of school counseling at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore from 1994 to 2007. After leaving Archbishop Curley, he served as a missionary for four years in Above Rocks, Jamaica.