Chesterton Academy marks inaugural swim season  

Photo Courtesy of Chesterton Academy. Chesterton Academy Coach Pamela Lemos, center, congratulates student swimmers Patrick Kent, left and Sophie Devereux for their season. The school completed its first year in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association with an exciting inaugural season.

KENNESAW—Chesterton Academy of Atlanta competed in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) with an inaugural swim season. Two students, sophomore Sophie Devereux and junior Patrick Kent, qualified for the GIAA state finals at Georgia Tech on Feb. 9. Both swimmers finished in the top 25 statewide in multiple events, marking a strong debut for the school’s developing athletic program.

The school extended its gratitude to Coach Pamela Lemos and Athletic Director Robert Corner for their leadership and dedication in launching the program.

Chesterton Academy of Atlanta, based at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw, offers cross country, volleyball, basketball, soccer and swimming as part of its athletic program.