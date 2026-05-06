Archdiocesan consecration to the Sacred Heart June 12

Photo by Wendell Tumale/Engineered Capture The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Atlanta will host the diocesan consecration to the Sacred Heart on June 12.

ATLANTA–As the United States marks its 250th anniversary this year, the U.S. bishops plan to consecrate the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during their June spring assembly.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has announced that the diocesan consecration for the Archdiocese of Atlanta will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Due to limited space at the basilica, the archbishop encourages pastors and chaplains to celebrate the consecration at their local parish churches and chapels. The basilica is at 353 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta.

The devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus grew from the revelations of the Lord to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in the 17th century. During the second revelation, the Lord instructed Margaret Mary to receive Communion on every first Friday for nine consecutive months, as well as to prostrate herself before the Blessed Sacrament for one hour during the night between Thursday and Friday each week. Upon the third revelation, the Lord proclaimed his desire for the institution of a feast to his Most Sacred Heart, which would bring the devotion into the Church’s common and universal practice.

Nearly two centuries later, Pope Pius IX instituted the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for the universal Church in 1865, to be observed on the second Friday after Trinity Sunday (which is also the Friday immediately following the feast of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Jesus in the United States).

“This anniversary and consecration will be a great opportunity to promote the beautiful devotion to the Sacred Heart and to encourage the laity to offer their lives in service to God and their country,” said Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty, in a reflection on the anniversary.

The “Prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus” for this occasion makes reparation for the offenses against human dignity that have taken place in the nation: “May our hearts be united to yours, so that our families and communities enjoy peace and happiness; may broken relationships be reconciled, injustices repaired, and the wounds of our land be healed. May your holy Catholic Church serve as a sign, pointing all people to your infinite love. O Desire of Nations and Center of History, we ask you to bless these United States of America.”