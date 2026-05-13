By Thomson200, Wikimedia Commons The Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College.

Morehouse honors Atlanta Catholics for leadership Published May 13, 2026

ATLANTA—On April 9, three members of the Catholic community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta were inducted into the Martin Luther King Jr. College of Ministers and Laity at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College.

The College of Ministers and Laity consist of three groups: the MLK Jr. Board of Preachers (clergy), the MLK Jr. Board of Sponsors (for lay leaders) and the MLK Jr. Collegium of Scholars.

Father Desmond Drummer, the pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta, was inducted into MLK Jr. Board of Preachers. He is also a graduate of Morehouse College. Dr. Leah Creque and Dr. Monique Earl-Lewis were inducted into the MLK Jr. Collegium of Scholars. Both serve as faculty members at Morehouse College.

Dr. Creque is a member of Christ Our Hope Church in Lithonia, where she serves as a lector. In the past, she’s led the stewardship committee, been a choir member and served on the Altar Guild.

Dr. Earl-Lewis worships at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta.

The Collegium of Scholars celebrates its members for their commitment to research, teaching, mentoring, and social responsibility in the spirit of Dr. King. This was the last class to be inducted under the founding dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr. He is retiring after serving 47 years as the dean.