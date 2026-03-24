Catholic Charities Atlanta honors McCarthys

ATLANTA—Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) announced the 2026 recipients of the Bishop’s Award as Jean Ann and Barry C. McCarthy. The award was given at the organization’s annual soirée on Feb. 21.

The Bishop’s Award is Catholic Charities Atlanta’s highest honor, recognizing an individual or couple whose leadership, compassion and service have strengthened the organization’s mission to empower families and build self-sufficiency.

The McCarthys have been volunteers, board members and advocates for CCA for more than two decades. Jean Ann is a retired CFO, most recently of GE Health Care Americas, and Barry currently serves as president and CEO of Deluxe.

“They are a dynamic duo who jump-in to help solve problems and help our organization deliver its life changing work with humility, humanity and can-do spirit,” said Vanessa Russell, CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta.

For more than 75 years, Catholic Charities Atlanta helped Atlanta metro individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency with coordinated case management, financial and housing counseling, family stabilization services, and more. In 2025, the organization served nearly 12,000 people in Atlanta—regardless of faith tradition‚—as part of its mission to “love our neighbors as ourselves.”

“It is truly our privilege to serve those who are often overlooked or marginalized in our community to help them achieve self-sufficiency,” said Jean Ann McCarthy.

“We are proud to be part of CCA and their life-changing work providing the desperately needed hand-up to restore dignity and provide opportunity for thousands of Atlantans every year,” said.