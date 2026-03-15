Monroe church dedicates a place of prayer  

Photo by Cindy Connell Palmer Bishop John N. Tran, second from left, and Father Brian Bufford, center, join parish leaders in a ribbon cutting and blessing of a new Marian grotto at St. Anna Church in Monroe.

MONROE—To honor Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Bernadette, St. Anna’s Knights of Columbus Council #14425 had a longtime dream to build a Marian Grotto on the grounds of St. Anna Church.

The grotto honors St. Mary’s role as a source of solace and intercession, inviting visitors to pause, pray and renew their spirits.

Through the Knights of Columbus fundraising, parishioner donations and a generous contribution from the Pat and Barbara McDonald family, the project became a reality in March 2025.

A new Grotto Committee, led by Thomas Arney, was formed to move the project forward. The committee evaluated options and presented a concept plan to St. Anna’s leadership, Father Brian Bufford and the Archdiocese of Atlanta, to approve its construction.

On Oct. 2, 2025, the ceremonial turning of the first shovel by Carlos Moreira, Grand Knight, marked the kickoff of the project.

The dedication and blessing of the grotto took place on Feb. 15 with Auxiliary Bishop John N. Tran. Today, the Marian Grotto welcomes visitors who place flowers, offer prayers, and recite the rosary.