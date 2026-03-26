Atlanta’s Franciscans gather in prayer

Photo Courtesy of Holy Cross Church Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., is joined by members of the Franciscan community for an evening of prayer Feb. 12 at Holy Cross Church to launch the Year of St. Francis.

TUCKER—In January, Pope Leo XIV announced a special Jubilee Year in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, commemorating the 800th anniversary of his death.

The Jubilee Year will be celebrated from January 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

The Holy Father invited the faithful from every corner of the world to reflect, renew and walk anew in the footsteps of the popular saint.

In Franciscan spirit, parishes, ministries and Franciscan communities have rallied with joyful anticipation to prepare for this sacred occasion.

Here in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Holy Cross Church, under the care of the Franciscan Conventuals of the Province of Our Lady of the Angels, has been honored with the distinction of being a designated pilgrimage site.

On Feb. 12, in an evening of prayer, members of the Franciscan community, other religious communities and the faithful of Holy Cross gathered to mark the beginning of this holy year.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., spoke about the simplicity and charity that define St. Francis. In his remarks, he drew inspiration from the saint’s final words: “I have done what is mine to do; may Christ teach you what is yours.”