Relics of Mexican saints draw hundreds to St. Jude the Apostle  

Photo by Michael Valecruz A young girl is guided by her mother to venerate the relics of Mexican priests martyred during the Cristero War of the 1920s at St. Jude the Apostle Church.

SANDY SPRINGS —Relics of Mexican priests martyred during the Cristero War of the 1920s drew record crowds to St. Jude the Apostle Church on Feb. 6.

The priests—Father Luis Batis Sainz, Father José Maria Robles Hurtado, Father Mateo Correa Magallanes, Father Miguel de la Mora and Father Rodrigo Aguilar Aleman—were executed for remaining faithful to the Church during this time of religious persecution in Mexico. All were members of the Knights of Columbus. St. John Paul II canonized the martyrs.

More than 500 parishioners and guests attended Mass, participated in a Holy Hour, and venerated the relics. An evening bilingual Mass drew more than 200 worshippers.

To honor them, the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus created a traveling memorial: a silver cross containing relics of the martyrs. The church was one of nine in Georgia to host what has become known as the “Mexican Relics.”

Msgr. Joseph Corbett, pastor of St. Jude, chaplain for the host Knights of Columbus Council 16513 and former Georgia state chaplain, said, “Saint Jude was truly blessed to have these remarkable relics in our spiritual home. I know our parishioners and guests who came to venerate these holy relics were awed, enlightened and touched by the Holy Spirit through the intercession of these saints, the bravest of the brave.”

The day began with a noon Mass that included First Friday devotions and Anointing of the Sick. A Fourth Degree Honor Guard from St. Jude the Apostle Assembly 3856 stood watch throughout the day.

The relics then traveled to Sacred Heart Church in Milledgeville before continuing to California.