The Georgia Bulletin and Office of Communications earn Catholic Media Awards 

Photo by Julianna Leopold Dancers bathed in pink light hold flowers while performing during the opening ceremony at Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church's Fall Festival on Aug. 29, 2025. This photo by Julianna Leopold was part of a photo story earning a second-place award from the Catholic Media Association.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.—At the 2026 Catholic Media Conference, the staff of The Georgia Bulletin and the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned 17 Catholic Media Awards. The conference was June 16-19 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “Innovation Anchored in Mission” was the conference theme.

The award presentations are an annual program of the Catholic Media Association. The program accepts and judges work completed by the association’s members in the United States and Canada from the previous year. The editorial awards presented to The Georgia Bulletin were:

Additional awards for the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Atlanta and The Georgia Bulletin were:

First place Best Spanish Podcast for “Hablemos de Fe,” hosted by Tatiana Villa and Natalia Duron.

First Place in the Best Advertising Campaign category for the Stories that Unite Us, a project coordinated by Samantha Smith of the Office of Communications.

Second place recognition for Best Initiative or Campaign package for the Office of Communications for the Stories that Unite Us.

Second Place for Best Podcast, Social Justice Issues for “Faith and Sustainability,” an award for Kat Doyle and the late Leonard Robinson, hosts; and Allen Kinzly of the Office of Communications.

Honorable mention for Best Use of Video on Social Media (liturgical season) for Diocesan and National News Organizations for an explainer video by Allen Kinzly.

The Chicago-based Catholic Media Association organizes the conference which fosters development and networking among Catholic media professionals throughout North America as well as abroad.

A June 18 panel discussion on “Communicating the Vision of Pope Leo XIV: Truth, Technology and Evangelization” took place as part of the conference. Panelists included Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication; Carol Glatz, editor-in-chief of Catholic News Service in Rome; and Augustinian Father Arthur Purcaro, assistant vice president for mission and ministry at Villanova University, and a longtime friend of the pope. Moderating the discussion was Kerry Weber, executive editor at America Media and president of the Catholic Media Association.