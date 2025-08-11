Catholic Charities Atlanta marks 50 years of refugee resettlement services

Photo by Michael Alexander Father Tri Nguyen, pictured at his 2012 ordination to the priesthood, arrived in Atlanta in 1993 from Vietnam through a resettlement initiative. His father, a former South Vietnamese officer, had spent years imprisoned in a “re-education” camp after the war. “Catholic Charities Atlanta was on ground zero to help us” with a new life, said Father Nguyen.

ATLANTA—For decades, Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) has helped thousands of refugees rebuild their lives in Georgia. This year marks 50 years of service, even as the future of refugee resettlement grows uncertain.

The refugee resettlement program began in the 1970s, aiding families fleeing war and political persecution in Vietnam. Since then, CCA has provided services for refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Burma, Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venezuela and beyond.

“Catholic Charities Atlanta has always believed part of its mission has been tied to the teachings of Christ to welcome the stranger and love thy neighbor,” said Alison Hernandez, senior director of refugee services.

Over the last 50 years, the program expanded “to meet the needs of our newest Americans,” said Hernandez. According to CCA, more than 7,000 service encounters were provided last year. Among these include employment, education, housing and education.

From refugee to advocate

Hawa Bello arrived from the Central African Republic in 2013 with her mother and four siblings. Bello and her family initially resettled in Wisconsin, but moved to Georgia within days, where CCA helped them start over.

“My family and I came to the United States in search of safety, protection, educational opportunities and a fresh start,” said Bello. “CCA’s resettlement agency was instrumental in helping us adjust to our new life. They helped us find stable housing, enroll in school and access critical resources.”

Bello, who uses a wheelchair, received mobility support and educational assistance through CCA. The family received assistance with food stamps, Medicaid and employment support.

Bello’s two younger sisters joined the Catholic Charities Youth After-School Program, which played a key role in their development.

“The program had a lasting impact on their academic and personal growth,” Bello said. “They were paired with mentors who supported them beyond the classroom, helping them gain confidence and resilience.”

The support from CCA laid the foundation for their future success. Through the help of the program, all five siblings were able to attend school, graduate from high school and eventually earn college degrees.

Bello graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor’s degree in public health. Currently, she serves as a community health coordinator for Refugee Women’s Network.

She is committed to carry on CCA’s mission in “improving the lives of immigrant and refugee families through culturally responsive public health initiatives.”

“The services provided by CCA, including housing support, school enrollment, job placement and youth mentorship, were essential in helping us rebuild our lives,” said Bello. “Today, we are proud to be independent and give back to our community.”

A journey to the priesthood

Father Tri Nguyen, pastor of Our Lady of the Mountains Church in Jasper, arrived in Atlanta in 1993 with his family through a U.S. resettlement initiative called the Humanitarian Operation.

His father, a former South Vietnamese officer, had spent nearly 10 years imprisoned in a “re-education” camp after the war.

“Catholic Charities Atlanta was on ground zero to help us with all the necessities of a new life,” Nguyen said. “They helped us find an apartment, helped my father find a job, and helped my sisters and me register for an English as a Second Language program.”

Within months of their arrival, Father Nguyen’s family hustled to support each other. He worked in his uncle’s carpentry shop, his father took on a factory job and his sisters worked in a nail salon.

Later, Father Ngyuen attended DeKalb College, now Georgia State University, while also working in an apparel factory.

Father Nguyen remembers the early days in the US with gratitude. One of his greatest memories came from his came from his involvement at Our Lady of Vietnam Church in Riverdale, where he volunteered as a youth leader.

Though he had begun discerning his vocation while still in high school in Vietnam, it was not until after two years in Atlanta that he formally joined the Salesians of Don Bosco in New Jersey.

He later continued his path to priesthood with the Archdiocese of Atlanta, where he was ordained in 2008.

“The refugee experience helped me be grateful and work hard at any opportunities given to me,” Father Nguyen said. “Having grown up in a different culture and receiving education and religious formation in another country widened my perspectives and knowledge about life, faith and the church.”

As pastor of Our Lady of the Mountains Church in Jasper, Father Nguyen continues to carry the lessons of his resettlement into his ministry.

“My family and I are ever grateful for the assistance we received from Catholic Charities Atlanta,” he said. “For clergy and parishioners to continue supporting this worthwhile program, I believe the first and very important step is to introduce the real stories of immigrants and refugees to them.”

Service continues amid setbacks

Kate Walker, CCA’s senior director of strategic initiatives, has worked in the organization for 15 years, beginning as an English teacher and summer camp coordinator for refugee youth.

“Working with refugee families is very inspiring,” said Walker. “Watching people start over in a new place with very few resources, and seeing them become stable, self-sufficient and thrive is amazing and humbling.”

Over the last year, the program has faced repeated challenges. Earlier this year, the state department terminated its contract with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for refugee resettlement, cancelling any assistance to Catholic Charities agencies.

In April, USCCB announced it would end its federal refugee resettlement work by fall, bringing decades of service to a close and initiating layoffs across the national network.

USCCB and Catholic Charities agencies, including Atlanta’s, lost millions in unpaid reimbursements.

“While this resettlement work has now ended for the foreseeable future, CCA’s commitment to serving our refugee neighbors remains strong,” said Hernandez. “Despite the subsequent layoffs, we’ve been able to maintain a small team that continues to carry the work forward.”

Hernandez shared that today, CCA serves refugee families through social adjustment programs, workforce development and job placement support, adult English classes, after-school and mentoring programs for youth and access to immigration legal services.

For CCA staff and volunteers, the work has always reflected the church’s core teachings.

“We welcome the stranger,” Walker said. “We are called to love and serve. Refugee resettlement does just that.”

Even without federal contracts, CCA remains committed to its families, and continues to be inspired by their experiences.

“Refugees are diverse in their origin, their former socio-economic status and their transferable language and job skills,” said Hernandez. “But all have in common that they were forced to flee everything they knew and leave it behind. The people who come through our door for assistance inspire me so much.”