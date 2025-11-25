Faithful participate in national advocacy for immigrants

Photo by Julianna Leopold Father Michael Lamanna, SJ, immigration counselor and staff attorney at Catholic Charities Atlanta, holds his rosary above his head while reciting the prayer in front of the Atlanta Immigration Court on Nov. 13. The initiative “One Church, One Family: Catholic Public Witness for Immigrants,” was coordinated by a coalition of Catholic organizations and invited communities across the country to pray and advocate for immigrants.

ATLANTA—With a call of solidarity, Catholics from across the Archdiocese of Atlanta came together to join a national movement advocating for immigrants during Oct. 22 and Nov. 13 events.

The initiative “One Church, One Family: Catholic Public Witness for Immigrants,” was coordinated by a coalition of Catholic organizations and invited communities across the country to pray for immigrants.

On Oct. 22, Holy Cross Church in Atlanta hosted a bilingual Mass that launched the archdiocese’s participation in the movement. Father Michael Lamanna, SJ, immigration counselor and attorney for Catholic Charities Atlanta, celebrated Mass.

Father Lamanna reminded the congregation of the importance of sympathy and support for those who face injustice.

“We are the voice of the church, and of the people who don’t have a voice,” he said to the faithful.

The public witness continued Nov. 13 when nearly a hundred people gathered at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Atlanta for a procession and walking prayer vigil.

The day was part of a larger national effort that included vigils outside ICE detention centers and prayer services at sites connected to immigration enforcement. Additionally, it coincided with the Feast Day of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, patron saint of immigrants.

Sister Miriam Mendoza of the archdiocese said the procession was a perfect way to honor the efforts of the saint.

“This day reminds us of the work she did for immigrants, she was the voice for those who have no voice,” she said. “Being here today representing [the immigrants] and praying for them is a way to make them feel that they are not alone.”

Parishioners from around the archdiocese sang the bilingual hymn, “Somos el Cuerpo de Cristo/We are the Body of Christ,” by Jaime Cortez, before beginning their procession to the Atlanta Immigration Court.

Participants raised their rosaries as they walked in silence, and many held signs advocating for immigrants. One sign read, “build bridges, not walls,” a quote by Pope Francis. Another sign read, “we want legal pathways, not mass deportations.”

When the group arrived at the courthouse entrance, they prayed quietly, gripping their rosaries.

Danilo Salas-Arias, a student in the Permanent Diaconate Formation Program, helped lead the procession. For Salas-Arias, the movement is necessary in times when immigrant families are fearful and facing consistent challenges. He believes the day encouraged others to remain hopeful.

“We have to keep hoping that things will always improve with God’s help,” he said.