Read to Succeed, Spring Fling support refugee children in Clarkston

PHOTO BY JULIANNA LEOPOLD A student takes a moment to paint during the Spring Fling hosted by the Holy Spirit Church Women’s Club after the Read to Succeed event of Catholic Charities Atlanta. The April 9 Spring Fling offered snacks and multiple tables for crafts, along with various games and activities for children of refugee families living in Clarkston.

CLARKSTON—Yusra, a fourth-grade student in Catholic Charities Atlanta’s after-school program, clutched her tote bag as she sifted through rows of donated books. At last year’s Read to Succeed event, she took home a treasure chest of classic novels, including “Roller Girl,” by Victoria Jamieson and “The Baby-Sitters Club” series by Ann M. Martin.

“I’m excited to get more books today,” Yusra said. “My bag will be heavy!”

Yusra, born in Afghanistan, was among the many refugee children who attended Catholic Charities Atlanta’s Read to Succeed event on April 9.

Hosted by the President’s Circle, a recognition program honoring the nonprofit’s most dedicated donors, the event centered around the students enrolled in the agency’s after-school program. The program helps children acclimate academically and socially after settling in the U.S.

Resembling a book fair, Read to Succeed allowed youngsters to browse and select titles to take home. Tables featured books sorted by reading level and age range—board books, early readers and chapter books. Volunteers and major donors who helped supply the books were on hand to help the readers choose the best books.

“Many of our kids have interrupted education, or have never had a formal education, and for that reason we are aware that their reading is behind,” said Nasra Yonis, manager of youth services for Catholic Charities Atlanta. “With Read to Succeed, we wanted to make sure that we created a library within their home.”

Organizers intentionally brought the event to Clarkston, a city known for its diverse refugee population and the location of the after-school program at Indian Creek Elementary School. Celebrated at a nearby apartment complex clubhouse, Read to Succeed welcomed children from the wider community as well.

Lisa Menendez, former chair of the board of directors of Catholic Charities Atlanta, now assists as a volunteer for Read to Succeed. She shared that bringing the services to the community was a guiding principle of the event as it ensured accessibility for the families the agency serves.

“The best thing to do is not to have the people come to us,” Menendez said. “It’s for us to go where the families are, and where they feel safest.”

For refugee children, many of whom arrive in the U.S. with limited English and disrupted schooling, access to books is a crucial part of catching up, Yonis said. Books not only help build literacy skills but also provide familiarity and a sense of belonging.

These families, resettled by CCA, went through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees process and had approved applications for U.S. resettlement with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many were escaping violence or persecution in their home countries.

‘Everyone is learning’

For Agha Pashton, a refugee from Afghanistan, seeing his three kids sort through classic titles was emotional. Knowing they are able to obtain a stable education and have a community to grow in is comforting, he said.

“This is such a wonderful environment,” he said. “My kids feel like family here, and I can see that they get a lot of support. We’re so happy to see them get new books and resources today. It’s very relieving to see them smile and have fun.”

While books were the centerpiece of the afternoon, the event blossomed into a day of energy. Outside the clubhouse, Holy Spirit Church Women’s Club hosted a concurrent Spring Fling with crafts, games and meals for the crowd.

Some youngsters enjoyed the sunny afternoon by running around with friends and playing sports. Others painted, made paper airplanes and designed custom bookmarks.

Among the children was Sukura, a native of Burma who came to Georgia with her three siblings, cousin and mother. Wearing a stunning red saree embroidered with gold fabric, she said she wanted to dress up for the day.

Sukura carefully selected the perfect materials at each craft station. At the bookmark-making table, she patiently layered glue, gem stickers, foam letters and googly eyes onto her creation. Arts and crafts are very fun for her, she said, and she enjoys making unique pieces.

For families who fled war, poverty or other traumatic situations, the sight of their children painting and decorating crafts was deeply moving. Pashton said the gathering emphasized the vibrancy and safety of Clarkston.

“My kids get to blissfully play and be in this great learning environment at the same time,” he said. “Also, all the kids come from different backgrounds and bring different things to the table, so their experiences are being shared, and everyone is learning more about something.”

By combining donor support, volunteer enthusiasm and direct outreach, Catholic Charities Atlanta provided not only books and activities, but also reinforced its mission to serve those in vulnerable situations with compassion.

Catholic Charities Atlanta and its President’s Circle hopes to establish Read to Succeed as a legacy project, shared Menendez. As an annual tradition, the vision is to expand the event’s reach in the coming years, offering more resources and continued support for the resettled families.

‘We believe so strongly in this project,” she said. “All of these kids deserve such a good education, and events like these can only help contribute to it.”