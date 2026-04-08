Archdiocese to launch virtual Catholic high school this fall

SMYRNA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta is introducing a fully online high school program this fall, expanding access to Catholic education for students across Georgia and beyond.

Sacred Heart Virtual Academy The program will serve students in grades 9 through 12 as a full-time, four-year program for families seeking an alternative to traditional classroom settings.

Leaders in the Office of Catholic Schools said the academy was created in response to growing demand from homeschooling families and others looking for more flexible options.

“We knew that we were not filling the needs of a group of kids that were in our parishes,” said Kim Shields, associate superintendent of Catholic Schools. “This allows a child that doesn’t want to go to a brick-and-mortar school to have that opportunity.”

Students enrolled in the program will take a full course load online, including required theology classes each year. To graduate, students must complete 24 credits across core subjects like English, math, science, social studies, electives and other requirements.

Sacred Heart Virtual Academy is fully accredited and will operate under the archdiocese, with diplomas and transcripts issued through the Office of Catholic Schools.

Courses will combine live instruction and independent work. Most classes will meet twice a week for live, 30-minute Zoom sessions with certified teachers, while the remainder of the week will focus on assignments, recorded lessons and projects.

The archdiocese is partnering with Catholic Education Services, a provider of virtual Catholic instruction, to supply curriculum and teachers. Theology instructors will be Catholic.

Shields said the academy aims to serve a specific population rather than compete with existing Catholic high schools.

“It’s not here to take the place of any of our high schools,” she said. “It’s for kids that need something different.”

Tuition for the 2026-27 school year is set at $7,200, with limited options for single-course enrollment. While the school will not offer traditional extracurricular clubs or sports, students are encouraged to stay involved in their local parish community.

Because the program is online, enrollment is open to students both inside and outside of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, including those living in other states or countries.

Shields said the long-term goal of Sacred Heart Virtual Academy is to widen access to Catholic education and adapt to the evolving needs of students.

“My hope is that it serves what we’re about—to provide programs for students to help them develop in all areas of their life,” she said. “The premise is that everything is centered around the mission of the Catholic Church.”