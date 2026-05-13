Members of the Knights of Columbus at the UGA Catholic Center prepare sandwiches as they hosted a gathering with Athens, PB&Js bringing together students and people who are homeless.

UGA Catholic Center students join street outreach Published May 13, 2026

ATHENS—Athens PB&Js is a non-profit with a mission to bridge the gap between housed and unhoused populations in the city.

The student-led Knights of Columbus council at the University of Georgia Catholic Center partnered with Athens PB&Js to be a provider for one of their Sunday programs.

Athens PB&Js meets rain or shine on Sundays at the corner of College Ave and Clayton St., for conversation, laughs and to get to know each other.

“The way we are able to bridge the gap with our homeless friends is through conversation and a meal. We are so lucky to have groups such as the Knights of Columbus to be a provider that is able to help make sack lunches and help distribute them to our homeless friends,” said Victor Alcoreza Jr., one of the co-directors of Athens PB&Js and a member of the Catholic Center on UGA’s campus.