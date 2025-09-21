











Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., and Holy Vietnamese Martyr pastor, Father Francis Xavier Tuan Tran, watch the opening ceremony of the church’s annual Fall Festival. Photo by Julianna Leopold

Fall fellowship at Holy Vietnamese Martyrs By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published September 21, 2025

NORCROSS—Every Labor Day weekend, Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church hosts its fall festival to usher in a new season.

The event features several Masses, a food court, entertainment and raffles. Parishioners and visitors from across Atlanta enjoyed the festivities daily from Aug. 29 to 31 at the Norcross parish.

In organizing and inviting the community to the festival, Father Francis X. Tuan Tran, pastor, shared what the tradition means to the congregation: “Each returning autumn offers us a precious opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the fall festival, not only to preserve our faith and nurture fellowship but also to honor and promote our Vietnamese cultural heritage here in the heart of American Society.”

For more information on Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, visit the parish online at www.hvmatl.org.