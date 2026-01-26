Sacred Heart’s 50+ Club highlights mercy

GRIFFIN—The 50+ Senior Club of Sacred Heart Church is placing the Corporal Works of Mercy at the heart of its 2025–2026 season, turning faith into action through hands-on service to the local community.

In October, club members embraced the Corporal Work of Mercy “Give Drink to the Thirsty.” Inspired by Jesus’ words in Matthew 25:35, “For I was thirsty and you gave me drink,” members collected bottled water that was delivered to the Locust Grove Police Department for distribution to individuals in need.

In November, during a government shutdown that strained local resources, the club responded by focusing on “Feed the Hungry.” Members donated canned goods and non-perishable food items, contributing a total of 362 pounds of food to the Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry in Griffin.

The Christmas meeting centered on “Clothe the Naked,” with members donating new and gently used clothing to Haven House and the Blessings Thrift Store. In addition, the club members donated to the church’s poor box and to the Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry.

Service continues throughout the year. The club regularly practices “Bury the Dead” by hosting bereavement lunches for fellow parishioners whose loved ones have died. Upcoming initiatives include opportunities to “Comfort the Sick” in February, “Shelter the Homeless” in April and “Visit the Imprisoned” in May.