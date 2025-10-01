New pastor installed at OLA 

Courtesy of Our Lady of the Assumption Church Bishop Joel M. Kozen, SM, hands the book of the Gospels to Father Dan Ketter, the new pastor at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Brookhaven.

BROOKHAVEN—The community at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in July celebrated the installation of its new pastor.

Father Daniel Ketter formally took up the position at the parish, after taking the oath of fidelity of a new pastor. The special bilingual Mass on July 27 was celebrated by Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM.

As part of the ceremony, the bishop and the incoming pastor stand in the sanctuary and Bishop Konzen hands the book of the Gospels to Father Ketter.

“Receive the Book of Gospels. Be mindful that you are a preacher of the Word, in patience and love, in season and out of season, preaching always the death and resurrection of our Lord until He comes so that you may illuminate the Light of the Gospel in your life as well as in your words, we ask these things through Christ, Our Lord,” the bishop said to the new pastor.

The parish for many decades had been served by members of the Society of Mary. Father Ketter is the first priest of the archdiocese to be the leader of the parish since the 1960s. Father Ketter, who was ordained in 2008, previously served as the judicial vicar of the archdiocese. He is a graduate of Marist School.