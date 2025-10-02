Families attend annual homeschool Mass 

CUMMING—Families came to celebrate the gift of homeschooling and to begin their year with prayer at the annual homeschooling Mass of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Mass was celebrated on Sept. 25 at St. Brendan the Navigator Church. More than 300 were drawn to this event, from many different parishes, with some families journeying from more than two hours away to be part of the Mass.

Father Scott Reilly, LC, piqued the student’s interest during the homily with a series of historical biblical questions. Father Reilly encouraged homeschooling families to begin this academic year with a turning to God as they seek his blessing. He went on to encourage placing Jesus in the center of their lives. He discussed that at the end of the year, with this mindset, a sense of a fruitful year would be seen.

Participants were blessed with the Saint John Bosco Academy choir leading the congregation in hymns and songs, including several in Latin.

“It was really great to see the Archdiocese of Atlanta supporting homeschooling families,” said attendee Jennifer Virgil.

After Mass, the parish offered tours of the Shrine of Turin exhibit. This exhibit, a walk through self-guided tour, allowed for a deeper study into the facts pertaining to the Shroud of Turin, with hands on exhibits, including a realistic crown of thorns, a spear and nails. The exhibit showcased a 6-foot, three-dimensional bronze sculpture made from the image in the shroud.

Finally, families socialized during the reception which followed. It was a great time to reunite with friends and discover new connections.

All left appreciative of the work of the Office of Evangelization and Discipleship, which at the request of Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., had organized and sponsored the event. Certainly, their encouragement of the gift of homeschooling allowed the seeds of faith and family to grow and spread throughout communities and to the larger church,” shared Michelle Heekin, homeschooling mom.