Marietta Knights assist students with tuition 

Charlie Mullaney of the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council presents a Shining Star Scholarship to Olivia Young.

MARIETTA—The Scholarship Committee for the Knights of Columbus Saint Joseph Council #4599 awarded two tuition assistance scholarships to St. Joseph School students for the academic year.

Santiago Lazano was awarded the Rising Star Scholarship, a $500 financial gift to a graduating St. Joseph School parishioner student attending an accredited Catholic high school. Lazano will attend Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell.

Olivia Young is a rising 6th grader at St. Joseph School. She received the $500 Shining Star Scholarship. This grant is designed to assist any student currently enrolled at St. Joseph School. Awards are based on academic excellence and personal qualifications.