Charlie Mullaney of the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council presents a Shining Star Scholarship to Olivia Young.

Marietta

Marietta Knights assist students with tuition 

Published July 10, 2025

MARIETTA—The Scholarship Committee for the Knights of Columbus Saint Joseph Council #4599 awarded two tuition assistance scholarships to St. Joseph School students for the academic year.  

Santiago Lazano was awarded the Rising Star Scholarship, a $500 financial gift to a graduating St. Joseph School parishioner student attending an accredited Catholic high school. Lazano will attend Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell. 

Olivia Young is a rising 6th grader at St. Joseph School. She received the $500 Shining Star Scholarship. This grant is designed to assist any student currently enrolled at St. Joseph School. Awards are based on academic excellence and personal qualifications. 

Santiago Lazano received the Rising Star Scholarship, presented by Larry Burke of the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus.

 

