Photo Courtesy of Cathedral of Christ the King The Cathedral of Christ the King opened a book store recently, called "Sanctus Gifts."

ATLANTA—The mother church of the Archdiocese of Atlanta recently celebrated the blessing of a new gift shop.

The Cathedral of Christ the King has a new retail space on its plaza for people to buy inspirational gifts, jewelry and stationery. The shop is called Sanctus Gifts.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., recently blessed the facility, which is open to the public.

It is one of the few Catholic gift stores in the Atlanta area. The Shrine of Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta also has a store in the back of its church, in addition to shops in Norcross and Mableton.

Sanctus Gifts aims to be open daily with a range of fine faith-based goods. The shop details can be seen online at cathedralctk.com/shop. The cathedral is located at 2699 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.