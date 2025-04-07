Holy Spirit chalk artists honored

The winners of the national “Celebrate Life” Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition were students at the Upper School of Holy Spirit Preparatory School.

ATLANTA—The sidewalk at the Upper School of Holy Spirit Prep was filled with color and creativity as students took part in the “Celebrate Life” Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition, hosted by the National Art Honor Society and our Pro-Life Apostolate.

This event invited students in grades 7-12 to design chalk art during lunch period on March 17–18, to showcase the theme “Celebrate Life” as part of a national contest sponsored by Students for Life of America.

Two of the chalk artworks by students at the independent Catholic school were selected for national recognition. One earned the top prize with the school receiving a $100 gift card.

Student Maia Slinkard completed “Covered Innocence” which was recognized.

The national winning piece is titled “The Family is the Heart of the Culture of Life.” The artists are Madelyn Radtke, Emma West, Olivia Wilhelm, Lauren Wilhelm, Christian Harrison, Evelyn Labbe, Mary Meyer Martin, Lucy Strickland, Andi Skomorkhcov, Maddie Van Oss, Savannah Tate, Zinachi Azih and Isaac Twomey.

Members of the Kennesaw State Students for Life earned third place in the national competition.