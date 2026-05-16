St. Jude the Apostle band program helps students grow through music









Fifth-grade student Landry Myddelton props her feet up on her clarinet case as she practices during band class at St. Jude the Apostle School. About 100 students participate in the program, which lays a foundation for students to pursue band in high school. Photo by Julianna Leopold

ATLANTA—The sound of band instruments spilled through the hallways of St. Jude the Apostle School as fifth-grade students rehearsed for the annual Grandparent’s Day performance.

Inside the school’s band room, trumpet players blasted sharp notes while drummers struck snares and cymbals. Feet tapped to the beat as eyes focused on sheet music.

For Jeff Simpson, the Atlanta school’s music and band teacher for 26 years, the rehearsal reflected years of growth in a program that has become one of the school’s defining offerings.

“There was no band room when I arrived,” he said.

Instead, the music program operated out of a small classroom space where the school office now stands. At the time, students played recorders in third and fourth grade.

The program was transformed after Patty Childs, former principal and current superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, secured a $1 million grant to designate band and music rooms, and expand access to instruments for students.

“Since then, the whole atmosphere changed,” Simpson said.

Today, dozens of student musicians play instruments ranging from saxophone and flute to electric guitar, keyboard and tambourine as part of the program.

Students rehearse twice a week and regularly perform at school and community events, including an annual appearance at an Atlanta Hawks’ game at State Farm Arena. In February, 53 middle schoolers took part in the opening performance before the Hawks’ game. Simpson said it was the school’s sixth year to participate.

“It’s a middle school privilege,” he said. “We get four minutes. It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s always an amazing time.”

At this year’s game, students performed Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” which has become a favorite song among the band members.

Eighth-grader Caroline Mouledous, who plays flute, said the program and its teacher encourage students to explore music beyond the classroom.

“He listens to our song recommendations, and then we all get to learn new songs. It encourages us to go home and practice songs that we haven’t heard before,” she said about Simpson’s leadership.

Eighth-grade student Sienna Lamarsh, who plays trumpet, said Simpson’s enthusiasm has helped students grow closer while improving as musicians.

“It’s an amazing opportunity (to be in Simpson’s class) because as you get older, you get so much better,” she said. “It’s so fun being in here and hearing everyone play together.”

Mouledous shared that band has helped students form tightknit friendships as well.

“You make new friends here,” she said. “We create close bonds while learning to play an instrument together. It’s a fantastic experience.”

About 100 students participate in the program, which lays a foundation for students to pursue band in high school. Several St. Jude alums have enjoyed continued success in music including Averie Bielski, country singer and songwriter in Nashville for Sony Music; and Zoe Leiner, a senior at St. Pius X High School. Leiner worked her way to the drum major role for the marching band there, and she plans to be part of her college marching band.

Simpson said creating a positive environment is central to the program’s success. After strong rehearsals, students are rewarded with gummy bears—a classroom tradition students love.

“That’s what I love about my job, that we love music,” Simpson said. “We pass that love on to the kids, but we also love God and Catholic faith. And so, we pass that onto them, too.”

Simpson and fine arts faculty member Sabrina Lively encourage the students to participate in band, choir and theater, rather than limiting themselves to one discipline.

“We really work out our schedules to make sure that kids can do multiple things,” Lively said. “Because the truth is, how do you pick a band instrument or a musical show? You shouldn’t. Not at this age.”

Lively, who leads the middle school drama elective and choir program, said many of the band students typically act in leading roles due to their growth in confidence. In March, Mouledous performed in the play “Aladdin.”

The mix of programs has helped students discover self-expression and creativity.

“There’s so much joy that you can create in music,” Lively said. “And I think that is the best way to sum up really what our program is about.”

After nearly three decades at St. Jude the Apostle School, Simpson said the program is ultimately about having fun and watching students discover joy through music.

“I’m so blessed that I have these kids that are so inspired,” he said.