The Class of 2026: Vals and sals honored

ATLANTA—Diocesan and independent Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta honored their valedictorians and salutatorians during graduation ceremonies this month.

Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell honors Joshua Paul Gaus as the valedictorian. He is the son of Mary and the late James Gaus. He worships at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell. Gaus will be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. Blessed Trinity’s salutatorian is Kiersten Marie Preissler. She is the daughter of Susan and David Preissler. She is a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Marietta. Preissler will be enrolled at the University of Notre Dame.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School names Allyson Rojas as the valedictorian. Rojas attends San Felipe de Jesus Mission in Forest Park. She is the daughter of Victor Rojas and Juana Badillo. Rojas will study chemistry at Brown University. Cristo Rey’s salutatorian is Christina Reh, who worships at Corpus Christi Church in Stone Mountain. Reh is the daughter of Nga Reh and Tee Moh. She will pursue a finance degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta recognizes Edward “Gage” Durham as its valedictorian. Durham is the son of Chris and Megan Durham. He will attend the University of Gloucestershire and plans to study business. Holy Spirit Prep’s salutatorian is Lauren Wilhelm. She is the daughter of Ryan and Kristina Wilhelm. Wilhelm is undecided on her college plans.

Marist School in Atlanta celebrates Ava Marsh as the valedictorian. She is the daughter of Amanda Marsh and Howard Marsh. She attends Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Marsh will study finance and data science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Marist School salutatorian is Hunter Nguyen, a parishioner at St. Andrew Church. Nguyen’s parents are Kim Dao and Dr. Hai Nguyen. He plans to study electrical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Donovan Catholic High School, Athens, honors Brisa Maria Jose Castro Aguirre as the valedictorian. She will attend the University of Georgia to study political science. Her parents are Manuel and Rocio Ponce, and they are parishioners at St. Joseph Church in Athens. Monsignor Donovan’s salutatorian is Morgan Walker, who will attend Auburn University with a double major in political science and history. Her mother is Dr. Ashli Walker. She is a parishioner at St. Joseph Church. The honorarian graduate is Alice Frances McNiff, who will be enrolled at Georgia College & State University to study biology. McNiff’s parents are Rob and Walker McNiff. They worship at St. Joseph Church.

Notre Dame Academy in Duluth recognizes Wonji Lee as the valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jungwon bang and Dongkeun Lee. In the fall, Lee will be studying at Yale University. Notre Dame’s salutatorian is Casey Silcott, daughter of Vance Silcott and Vivia Hill-Silcott. They are parishioners at St. Benedict Church, Duluth. Silcott will attend the Purdue University Honors College.

Pinecrest Academy in Cumming names Nick DiMarco as valedictorian. DiMarco worships at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek. He is the son of John and Anne DiMarco. He will study computer science at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Pinecrest’s salutatorian is Evelyn Fuentes of St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming. Her parents are José and Lana Fuentes. She will pursue a bachelor’s degree in saxophone performance at the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University.

St. John Bosco Academy in Cumming honors Alexandra Faye Le-Jing Danilovich as valedictorian. Her parents are Bryan and Lilian Danilovich. She is a parishioner at St. Thomas More Church, Decatur. Danilovich will major in international business and Chinese at the University of Georgia. Mary Therese Miles is the salutatorian. She is the daughter of James and Patricia Miles. Holy Cross Church, Atlanta, is her home parish. Miles will be enrolled at Franciscan University of Steubenville to study biology.

St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville celebrates its valedictorian, Adrian Sanchez. He is the son of Patricia Sanchez and Rodrigo Sanchez. They attend St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon. He will study pre-med courses and philosophy at Yale University. St. Mary’s salutatorian is Ai Ha. She is the daughter of Kim-Uyen Tran. Ha’s home parish is Our Lady of Vietnam Church in Riverdale. She plans on attending either the University of Georgia or Emory University to study psychology on a pre-med track.

St. Pius X High School in Atlanta recognizes Julianna Esper as this year’s valedictorian. Her parents are Christine and Gregory Esper. They worship at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Esper will be enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Cate Chandler is St. Pius X’s salutatorian. She is the daughter of Bonnie and Greg Chandler. They are parishioners at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. Chandler will attend the University of Georgia Honors College.