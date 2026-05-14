Bounce houses, big smiles at St. Catherine of Siena Preschool’s Spring Fling











Ayra Carmo DiBiase, left, pulls with all her might on the tug of war rope with Cecilia Waldron and Leo Beltran during one of the many activity stations at the St. Catherine of Siena Spring Fling. Preschool students came dressed in custom t-shirts representing their classroom. Photo by Julianna Leopold

KENNESAW—Under a bright blue sky, St. Catherine of Siena Preschool’s parking lot became a colorful playground for students to take part in Spring Fling on April 27.

The Kennesaw school holds the end-of-year event to kick off the summer season. Students come dressed in custom t-shirts representing their classroom and rotate between activity stations in the morning.

Children darted from station to station, with laughter ringing out as they called to their friends and chased shimmering bubbles drifting in the air.

At one table, youngsters sat patiently as volunteers painted bright swirls of color on their cheeks. Flowers, butterflies and unicorns decorated many of the girls’ faces, while the boys sported superheroes and sports-themed artwork.

Karen Pickens, preschool director, said the celebration was made possible through funds raised during the school’s annual Move-a-thon, a tumbling course event for students.

“The Spring Fling is just the most fun for our kids,” Pickens said. “I love seeing them so happy.”

Other stations had students spinning hula hoops for as long as they could, while nearby classmates sketched rainbows and stick figures in chalk on the ground.

A small train carried riders around the lot, while other youngsters jumped rope, lifted a parachute into the air and raced through inflatable obstacle courses with friendly competitions.

Families gathered on the sidelines and watched as the kids played. Members of the Knights of Columbus Council supported the celebration by grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, turning the event into a full community gathering.