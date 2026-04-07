St. Mary’s Academy student earns global award for work in technology and community building

PHOTO BY JULIANNA LEOPOLD Teammates, Henry Nguyen, left, and Keaton Garcia, a 2026 international finalist for the FIRST Leadership Award and team captain of the robotics club at St. Mary's Academy, work together to control the robot that they created over the past year. The team, "Cybercats," was crowned with the sustainability award at the Douglasville League Tournament FIRST Tech Challenge.

MORE INFO For details on the school-wide STEM program of St. Mary’s Academy, visit smaschool.org/academics/stem/.

FAYETTEVILLE—St. Mary’s Academy junior Keaton Garcia has been named a 2026 international finalist for the FIRST Leadership Award. The achievement recognized his success in robotics and community involvement.

FIRST, a global organization for the youth robotics community, presents the award to students who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Students are nominated by their teams and teachers and are then evaluated on their contributions to both robotics and community outreach.

“Keaton is one of the top robotics students I have taught in my career,” said Dr. Brent Hollers, the school’s IT director. “He doesn’t just build robots, he builds communities.”

Garcia will represent the school at the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas, in April, where top teams and student leaders from around the world will gather.

“I’m really honored that I got it, and I’m super excited,” Garcia said.

Garcia is the team captain of the Fayetteville high school’s robotics club. The program includes about 40 students across middle and high school teams known as the “Cybercats.” Students design, build and operate machines created through a mix of 3D printing, coding and engineering.

Garcia, who balances robotics with soccer, football, track and E-sports, said his passion is clear.

“Robotics is my thing,” Garcia said. “It’s everything to me.”

His leadership style has made an impression on other teammates, including freshman coder Francois Dang.

“He’s really devoted to the team and wants all of us to be successful,” Dang said.

The two often spend lunch periods together in the school’s STEM lab, working on class assignments or preparing for competitions.

Mentoring and collaboration are central to the STEM program, shared Hollers, and Garcia is a prime example of this in the way he “leads with empathy and intelligence,” said Hollers.

Garcia’s selection as a finalist is not only reflected in his education, but also in his work beyond the classroom.

Connecting others with science

Last summer, Garcia, who is of Mexican descent, founded “Futuro Tech,” a free STEM program for Spanish-speaking children.

“With the political climate last summer, I felt like this was a good opportunity to help make a difference,” he said. “The camp is free for students, so I spent a lot of my birthday money buying supplies and things for it.”

Garcia partnered with Our Lady of the Americas Mission in Lilburn to connect with families about the program. Through Futuro Tech, Garcia visited students’ homes and led group sessions about STEM topics. Most students were elementary-aged children, so Garcia incorporated interactive games and hands-on activities to help them learn.

“I’m very proud of my Mexican heritage and my educational accomplishments,” Garcia said. “I want other students to feel that way, too.”

Garcia hopes to continue the camp this summer and is planning on launching a website soon.

The recognition marks a first for St. Mary’s Academy, as Garcia is the first student under Hollers’ leadership to be named a finalist for the award.

As he looks toward a future in aviation and engineering, Garcia said he hopes to continue helping his fellow classmates thrive and expanding access to STEM education.