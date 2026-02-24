Young scholars shine at archdiocesan spelling bee, theology bowl

Photo by Julianna Leopold From left, Taylor Bettencourt, headmaster of Chesterton Academy; Bella Saenz, Joe Crunkleton, Evelyn Saenz, Dominic Wingate, Francisco Borja and Niki Mallinak, theology teacher and director of student life at Chesterton Academy, are all smiles after winning first place at the annual Theology Bowl on Feb. 6.

SMYRNA—Quick-thinking students from Catholic schools across the Archdiocese of Atlanta put their knowledge to the test during spelling bee and theology bowl competitions.

Both events were held as part of the celebration for Catholic Schools Week, a national and annual observance that highlights the academic and spiritual formation offered in Catholic schools. The competitions were held at the Chancery of the archdiocese in Smyrna.

The theology bowl, held Feb. 6, challenged students through seven fast-paced rounds covering a wide range of Catholic knowledge. Teams of five to seven students from schools felt the tension as questions increased in difficulty with each round. Categories included systematics, dogma and doctrine; the sacraments; sacred Scripture; Catholic social teaching and moral life; church history; saints and popes.

After a competitive match, the team from Chesterton Academy in Kennesaw earned first place in the theology bowl. Pinecrest Academy, Cumming, finished second, followed by St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville in third place.

The focus shifted from theology textbooks to dictionaries as nearly 20 students from the archdiocese stepped up one by one for the spelling bee on Feb. 9.

Words ranged from the familiar to tricky, including “courier,” “brick,” and “emissary,” drawing a few nervous smiles from competitors and spectators.

First place in the spelling bee went to Kira Cannon, an eighth-grade student from St. John Neumann School in Lilburn. Eighth grader Zoe Strey from St. Catherine of Siena School in Kennesaw placed second, and Georgios Kastis, a fifth grader from St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville took third place.

“I was a little nervous, but it was a lot of fun,” Cannon said after her win. “I feel great!”

The events gave students an opportunity to showcase academic skills while building confidence and new friendships.