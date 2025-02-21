Global family at Duluth school feasts 

Families enjoyed a feast from around the world when Notre Dame Academy hosted its annual International Potluck Dinner.

DULUTH—Notre Dame Academy closed out Catholic Schools Week with its annual International Family Potluck Dinner on Friday, Jan. 31, celebrating its global community.

Approximately 25 countries were represented at the evening as families were invited to share a dish or dessert representing their culture and heritage.

It was a full house and a fun evening of fellowship with the sharing of food from all over the world. Marist Father David Musso, the school chaplain, opened the dinner with a prayer.

Notre Dame Academy is a Marist Catholic and International Baccalaureate World Pre-K-12 School in Duluth.