Literacy initiative aids St. Peter Claver students 

Photo Courtesy of Christ Child Society St. Peter Claver Regional School students celebrate receiving new books from a federal grant secured through the Christ Child Society.

MORE INFO The “Notable” column shares uplifting stories from our Catholic community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

DECATUR—Christ Child Society of Atlanta received two federal grants from Reading is Fundamental in 2024 supporting literacy at St. Peter Claver Regional School.

The students at St. Peter Claver in Decatur have read hundreds of books this fall and have accumulated thousands of minutes of reading.

Literacy has been a priority of the Christ Child Society of Atlanta since 2015. In 2025 they will continue fundraising efforts to help support the various literacy outreach programs.

The first grant called SKYBRARY allows K-4th grade students to access an online children’s literature library with hundreds of books. SKYBRARY also includes instructional and informational videos that focus on the five areas of literacy (phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension).

Breanna Anderson, a third-grade teacher, has been instrumental in helping students enjoy SKYBRARY as the grant’s lead teacher.

The second grant called Read for Success provided teacher libraries of 45 books in the theme area of Innovation and included STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) materials, teacher lesson guides and extension activities across all academic areas.

As a part of this grant every child up to fourth grade selected six books each according to their interests. The teachers and CCSA volunteers in the fall worked with each child to select their six books. CCSA ordered the books, then sorted and packed them into individual personal backpacks for each child. The backpacks were distributed in December at a pizza party celebrating literacy and Christmas.

CCSA also purchased and wrapped a new book for every child in grades 5–8 and presented these to the students at the pizza party.