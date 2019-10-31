A celebration of seven decades of marriage

Fred and Virginia Hedges celebrated 70 years of marriage in October.

ATLANTA—Fred and Virginia Hedges celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22.

After a chance meeting on an Atlanta bus, they fell in love and married in 1949 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Atlanta.

Fred graduated from Boys High School in Atlanta. Then he served three years in the 20th Armored Division during WWII. He later graduated from Georgia State University in 1951.

Virginia graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Atlanta and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta until they started their family. The family grew to eight children.

Fred had a 42-year career working in the insurance industry until he retired in 1990. He enjoyed many years at Rives, Massey and Hedges Insurance agency and at Manry & Heston Insurance agency.

They worshipped at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta, and at St. Matthew Church, Winder, over the years.

During their retirement, the couple founded and operated Carmel Retreat Center in Hoschton. Virginia ran the center for 22 years, and it remains operational today.

Fred and Virginia have lived a full life serving God and have enjoyed watching their family grow. He recently authored a Christian book, “Life’s Missing Link.” They now have 28 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. They spend their days counting their many blessings and enjoying their time together.