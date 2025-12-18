Jasper parish installs Holy Family statue   

Photo by King Richard Photography A new statue of the Holy Family, created and installed by King Richard’s Designs, offers parishioners of Our Lady of the Mountains a new spot for prayer and reflection on the parish grounds.

JASPER—Worshippers at Our Lady of the Mountains Church are greeted now by a new Holy Family bronze statue.

King Richard’s Designs, a nationally recognized leader in custom church design and statuary, created the liturgical art and installed the life-size statue.

Standing in the church’s garden, the hand-sculpted statue serves as a spiritual centerpiece and gathering place for parishioners. The bronze was chosen for its durability and timeless beauty, ensuring the artwork will inspire generations to come, reported the artisans.

The project began with hand-drawn designs crafted by King Richard’s in-house artists, ensuring it reflected the parish’s vision. After review and approval, the design was transformed into a large-scale bronze sculpture.

The statue depicts the child Jesus, alongside St. Joseph and the Virgin Mary. The scene captures the Blessed Mother writing on a tablet “Isaiah 61:1”

The scripture verse is: “The spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me, because the LORD has anointed me; He has sent me to bring good news to the afflicted, to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, release to the prisoners.”

King Richard’s Liturgical Design and Contracting, based in metro Atlanta, is known for its custom liturgical furnishings, stained glass and statuary projects across the United States. The company prides itself on bringing decades of artistry to design churches to inspire spirituality.