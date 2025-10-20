Pinecrest students reach for the stars in radio contact with NASA astronaut 







From left, Daryl Young, Pinecrest’s ARISS mentor; Kevin Ball and Ralph Pickwick work with radios and equipment to make sure everything goes smoothly as Pinecrest Academy students contact the International Space Station. ARISS enables students worldwide to experience the excitement of talking directly with crew members on the space station, inspiring them to pursue careers in science, technology and engineering. Photo by Julianna Leopold

CUMMING—The countdown reached zero at exactly 11:57 a.m. on Sept. 30, and silence filled Pinecrest Academy’s gymnasium during a school assembly. At this exact moment, students made contact with NASA astronaut Col. Mike Finckeaboard the International Space Station.

“Today is not just a moment of awe for our school,” said Amy Bowman, principal, at the assembly. “It’s also a reminder, in a very real and tangible way, of what is possible when we reach higher.”

Twenty Pinecrest students spoke directly to Fincke via radio and asked him one question each. The astronaut responded to them by name, giving fun responses to the curious youngsters.

The questions ranged from the practical to the philosophical, reflecting a deep curiosity about life and work aboard the International Space Station.

Younger students asked how astronauts sleep, eat or spend their free time in microgravity, while older students inquired about the physical effects of space travel, the future of human exploration on Mars and how perspective changes when viewing Earth from orbit.

Across grade levels, the questions demonstrated an engagement with both science and the human dimension of spaceflight.

Students showed interest in the routines and challenges of daily life in orbit, as well as in how such experiences might inspire greater appreciation for Earth and space discovery.

The Cumming school was one of three institutions nationwide selected by the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station program (ARISS). The program is a NASA-supported initiative that gives students the chance to speak directly to astronauts orbiting Earth via radio.

The connection was made possible through the help of North Fulton Amateur Radio Club, which provided the academy with specialized radio technology.

The space-themed gymnasium resembled a galaxy, full of sparkling lights and planets hanging from the ceiling. Students were given light-up finger pointers and excitedly waved them with friends.

Students participated in a trivia game, competing to answer questions about the stars and the galaxy.

Students also watched a short video introducing the ARISS program and Fincke. He is the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission and is on the space station. Fincke is serving as an Expedition 73 flight engineer. The astronaut has accumulated nearly 381 days in space.

In his video, he reminded students that part of human nature is being explorers. He encouraged students to learn more about space, because “when I’m on a spacewalk, I can see how small our planet is, and how big the rest of the universe is. It’s calling to us. We need to explore and go see what else is out there.”

Dr. Jospeh Baxley, the chair of the high school’s history and social studiesdepartment, led the contact and drove Pinecrest Academy’s application for the program.

“Our students were so excited about this,” said Baxley. “To see it play out so perfectly makes me emotional. I’m so proud of how we’re continuing to push ourselves.”