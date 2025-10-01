Ghanaian Catholics give to SVdP 

LAWRENCEVILLE—As believers celebrate the Jubilee Year of Hope, the members of the Ghanaian Catholic Community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta reflected on the words of Pope Francis in his proclamation announcing the year, “Hope is born of love and based on the love springing from the pierced heart of Jesus upon the cross: For if while we were enemies, we were reconciled to God through the death of his Son, much more surely, having been reconciled, will we be saved by his life.” (Rom 5:19)

The late pope also wrote, “During the Holy Year, we are called to be tangible signs of hope for those of our brothers and sisters who experience hardships of any kind.”

In response to this call, the community’s members donated assorted items worth $5,000 to St. Vincent de Paul ministry in Lawrenceville to be given to “our brothers and sisters to offer a gesture of hope and smile on their faces.”