School chaplain’s book serves as roadmap for faith formation

Photo by Julianna Leopold Father Gatien Ngah leads youngsters at St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville in making the Sign of the Cross. The priest has written a book to guide parents and those who lead faith formation programs.

FAYETTEVILLE—As chaplain of St. Mary’s Academy, Father Gatien Ngah works to remind the students of “the centrality of Christ in their life.”

“I’ve been working with students for a long time. It’s a ministry of presence,” said Father Ngah, a priest of the Diocese of Bamenda in Cameroon.

This month, Father Ngah will defend his doctorate thesis, which is the basis for his new book, intended to be a guide for parents, teachers and for those in OCIA.

“Handbook for Faith Formation: Building a Basic Catholic Identity” is not just another curriculum guide, says the chaplain. It clearly outlines the central goals and essential tasks of faith formation, “a framework drawn from Christ’s own method of forming His disciples.”

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., penned the foreword for the book.

“Our current context, especially within Catholic schools and parishes in America, demands a robust approach to faith formation that builds a solid Catholic identity,” wrote Archbishop Hartmayer. “With the challenges posed by secularism, relativism and the digital age, it is crucial to provide a catechetical formation that is both doctrinally sound and engaging.”

Designed as a roadmap, the book targets those working or volunteering in middle or high school formation as well as adult faith programs, said Father Ngah.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church—the universal document for conveying the faith—can be difficult to understand, he said. The “Handbook” is grounded in the Catechism but breaks down its complex teachings into age-appropriate elements.

The catechism itself is “written more for a bishops’ conference,” said Father Ngah. “It’s so hard for Christians to read.”

The priest’s goal for his book was to have a “simple, comprehensive” guide that helps teachers. Often parents or other volunteers are generously giving time, but struggle to present the teachings in a contemporary context.

“That goodwill needs to be complemented,” said Father Ngah of those volunteering to teach students.

With interactive, visual and reflective methods, the book helps catechists with the task they have of “integrating our children into the life of the church,” said Father Ngah.

“We need to be holistic,” he said. For example, “Why do we make the Sign of the Cross?” Beginning with that simple prayer, the book goes on to outline what every Catholic should know—profession of the faith in the Creed, celebration of the sacraments and liturgy and living the Commandments, beatitudes and virtues.

The guide covers knowledge of the faith, liturgical and moral formation, how to pray, a life of community and missionary initiation for a whole formation “that touches the mind, heart and hand, leading Christians not only to know the faith but to love and live it,” said Father Ngah.

The priest is a doctoral candidate in Catholic school administration at Pontifex University. In addition to his chaplaincy, Father Ngah is a priest in residence at St. Matthew Church in Tyrone. He has conducted faith formation research in the United States, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

First copies of the book arrived at St. Mary’s Academy Aug. 13. Schools and parishes interested in copies may email gngah@smaschool.org or call 770-461-2202, extension 417.