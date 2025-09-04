Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, visited the facilities of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia in Chamblee on Aug. 7. He is pictured with Executive Director Mike Mies and Chief Financial Officer Susan Hansen. The nonprofit is also conducting Ozanam Orientation sessions around the state to teach new Vincentians the organization’s history.

THOMSON—The Queen of Angels Church in Thomson, recently hosted its Ozanam Orientation for new Vincentians.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia holds these Ozanam Orientation sessions, named after its founder Frédéric Ozanam, at parishes around the state throughout the year. The one-day orientation is the chance for Vincentians to gather, deepen their understanding of the organization’s mission, and renew their commitment to serving neighbors in need.

The people learn about the foundation of the society, founded in 19th century Paris, along with its spirituality and how it aids others.

In 2024, some 280 new Vincentians were trained on its mission to serve others, and it is on track to welcome an equal number this year.