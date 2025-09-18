Monsignor James Fennessy, retired pastor of St. Jude the Apostle, remembered  

Photo by Michael Alexander Prior to his 2014 retirement, Msgr. James Fennessy, then-pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Church, reflected on his ordination to the priesthood in Ireland’s County Tipperary. A priest for more than 57 years, he died Sept. 15.

ATLANTA—Msgr. James Joseph “Jim” Fennessy, the retired pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Church, died Sept. 15. He was 82 years old and a priest for 57 years.

He was born on March 13, 1943, in Newcastle, County Tipperary, Ireland, to Thomas Fennessy and Mary Murphy Fennessy. Msgr. Fennessy was the third of four children. He went to seminary at St. Patrick’s College in Carlow, Ireland.

He was ordained to the priesthood for Atlanta at Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Carlow on June 8, 1968. He was one of more than 40 Irish priests drawn to serve in the South by the appeals of the legendary vocations priest, the late Msgr. P.J. O’Connor.

Following ordination, he began his ministry in Atlanta as a parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church. During his years in the archdiocese, Msgr. Fennessy served at eight other parishes including St. Peter Church in LaGrange, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Atlanta and Corpus Christi Church in Stone Mountain. His first pastorate was at St. Bernadette Church in Cedartown, where he had served as administrator, followed by St. John Vianney Church, then located in Austell, St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Alpharetta and St. John Neumann Church in Lilburn. He was then appointed as pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs, where he served from 2002 to 2014.

In 2001, then-Father Fennessy received the title of monsignor from Pope John Paul II as requested by Atlanta Archbishop John F. Donoghue.

Msgr. Fennessy retired from active ministry in 2014, celebrating his farewell Masses at St. Jude the Apostle Church. After retiring, he was a priest in residence at All Saints Church, Dunwoody.

Upon his retirement Msgr. Fennessy shared that no matter where he traveled, he always felt the love of his parishioners.

“In every parish I served, I experienced the wonderful support and prayers of the people of the archdiocese,” Msgr. Fennessy told St. Jude parishioners in his homily. “Being Irish, I couldn’t avoid the skirmishes, of course. But people made me part of their parish life, and part of their families’ lives, as well.”

The monsignor celebrated his final Masses as pastor of St. Jude on the feast of Corpus Christi, which he said seemed especially fitting.

“One of the most wonderful things about God is his love and his mercy. He always brings us together as his brothers and his sisters in Christ,” he said. “To celebrate the Eucharist with you all is very much at the heart of my ministry. It gives meaning of what it is to be a priest—the most important prayer we pray is the Mass.”

In addition to his parish assignments, Msgr. Fennessy was also a part-time Defender of the Bond for the tribunal, a member of the College of Consultors, served as a dean and member of the Council of Priests, as a member of the Finance, Budget and Operations Committee as well as the Clergy Retirement Board for the archdiocese.

He was known for his support of Catholic schools and was a nominee for the National Catholic Educational Association Distinguished Pastor Award in 2008. As a pastor, he took a special interest in outreach to families of children with disabilities. Msgr. Fennessy also worked with the Marriage Encounter and Engaged Encounter preparation programs.

Parishioners recall his laugh and booming voice but also a quiet, prayerful side. Msgr. Fennessy enjoyed playing golf.

Msgr. Fennessy is survived by his brother, David Fennessy; his sister, Mary Margaret O’Connor; his sister-in-law, Ann; his niece, Karen, her husband Gene, and their daughter, Ella; his nephew, Kevin, and his wife Eleanor; and his niece, Yvonne. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, John O’Connor.

He is also fondly remembered by his American family, Mary and the late Walt Holst, and their children Mary, Betty, Wally and Carol, and their respective families.

The viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta. The Vigil Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta. Burial will follow the Mass at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs. St. Jude the Apostle Church will hold a reception after the burial in its ministry hall.