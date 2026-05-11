Sister Sally White, educator and hospital chaplain, remembered 

Photo by Michael Alexander Sister Sally White, GNSH, center, oncology chaplain at St. Joseph’s Hospital, consults with Frances Marthone, nursing director of oncology, right, and Bobbie Rhodes, RN, case oncology manager. Raised in Atlanta, Sister Sally served for more than 75 years as a Grey Nun. She died May 1.

SOUTHHAMPTON, Pa.—Sister Sarah Gardiner “Sally” White, GNSH, formerly Sister Frances Maureen, died on May 1. She was 94 years old.

Sarah White was born in Augusta on June 12, 1931, to Frank M. and Mary (Dorr) White. Sister Sally celebrated her 75th anniversary as a Grey Nun of the Sacred Heart in 2024.

Growing up in Atlanta, sister attended Christ the King School and graduated from Christ the King High School in 1949. She received a Bachelor of Science in English from D’Youville College, Buffalo, New York in 1957, a Master of Education in Administration from the University of Georgia (1968) and a Master of Arts in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University, New Orleans (1988). She held teaching certification in New York and Georgia and was a certified chaplain in the National Association of Catholic Chaplains.

Sister Sally influenced the lives of countless young people and adults over the years of her ministry. She taught for four years at Holy Angels School in Buffalo and for 20 years in Atlanta, at Christ the King, St. Pius X High School and St. Jude the Apostle School, where she served as the first principal.

Later she began ministry as a chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital of Atlanta (1988-2009), where she had a special care for patients and families dealing with cancer. Her ministry within the congregation included elected membership on the administrative board (1971-75); and as initial formation director and vocation director (1978-80).

Students, parents, faculty members, colleagues, patients and staff experienced the warmth of her Southern hospitality as well as her passion for fairness and respect for every person. Her commitment to contemplative prayer was strong, and she taught everyone never to lose hope in God’s ability to bring light into dark times. Greeting almost everyone as “Darlin’” with her inimitable Georgia drawl, she witnessed in classroom, office, chapel and hospital room to God’s love.

Sister is predeceased by her parents, her sister, Dr. Dorothy Sherrer, and her brothers Dr. William (Bill) and Dr. Francis (Frank) White. She is survived by her religious congregation, and by many devoted nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., a sharing of memories at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 in the Medical Mission Chapel, 8400 Pine Rd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Donations in her memory may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 928 Jaymor Rd., Suite C-120, Southampton, PA 18966 or at www.greynun.org. Arrangements by Beck-Givnish Funeral Homes.

An Atlanta memorial Mass for Sister Sally will be at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.