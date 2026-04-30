Sister Joan McCann, OP, dies April 9  

RACINE, Wis.—Sister Joan McCann, OP, died April 9 at the Racine Dominican Motherhouse, Siena Center, Racine, Wisconsin. Sister Joan served in the Archdiocese of Atlanta in several roles. She was 85 years old.

Born on Aug. 16, 1940, to Cecilia (Rowley) and Robert McCann in Chicago, Joan McCann professed vows with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa in 1961 and received the religious name Sister Ternan. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Edgewood College, Madison, Wisconsin; a Master of Education in the teaching of mathematics from Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago; and a Master of Education in education management and supervision from Loyola College-Maryland, Baltimore.

Sister Joan’s ministry was dedicated to education, administration, and consultancy. She taught at Sacred Heart School, Washington, D.C.; St. Mary School and St. Joseph School, Freeport, Illinois; St. Dennis School, Madison; St. Mary School, Evanston, Illinois; SS. Faith, Hope, and Charity School, Winnetka, Illinois; and St. Rose of Lima School, Baltimore, where she also served as principal.

She then served in the Archdiocesan Office of Education as assistant superintendent in Atlanta. In 1988, Sister Joan and SisterMary-beth Beres, an Adrian Dominican Sister, founded Leadership Systems, a nonprofit consulting ministry serving religious congregations, social service organizations and schools. Following that ministry, Sister Joan served the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation as vicaress provincial of the Southern Province. She then moved to Clarkston and was vicar for consecrated life for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Sister Joan retired in 2010 and volunteered in the Oak Lawn, Illinois, area until 2024 when she moved to Stair Crest, a senior living community in Muskego, Wisconsin, where she resided with more than 90 of her Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters. In addition to the many ways Sister Joan ministered to others, she was a Master Gardener with a deep appreciation of beauty, and she loved to cook.

Sister Joan was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James McCann. She is survived by three sisters, Marjorie Kayser, Alice McCann and Nancy Tegtmeyer, and her Dominican Sisters.

A wake and remembering service will be Saturday, May 16, at 9:15 a.m. in Siena Chapel at the Siena Center followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home of Racine is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI., or given online at www.sinsinawa.org/donate.