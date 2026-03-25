Father Michael Shannon, LC, remembered

CUMMING–Father Michael Shannon, a priest of the Legionaries of Christ died March 18. He was 70 years old.

Father Shannon, who had been serving as parochial vicar of St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming for the last few years, sought to bring joy to all he encountered.

“He was always quick to smile and quick to serve. He always had something positive to say to those he worked with and all he met. He loved the parish, he loved to bring joy to everyone around him, and everyone loved him,” shared Father Scott Reilly, LC, pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator.

As parochial vicar, one aspect of ministry Father Shannon was intently focused on was visiting the hospital to give the anointing of the sick and bring holy Communion, driving many miles and dedicating countless hours to those who were ill or dying and in need of his ministry. He deeply enjoyed the vibrant life of the parish, always engaged with the many ministries and events happening at St. Brendan.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on July 4, 1955, and raised on Long Island, Father Shannon was the oldest of four children. He discerned his call to the priesthood and entered the novitiate of the Legionaries of Christ in 1981 in Cheshire, Connecticut. Father Shannon completed his priestly formation in the United States, Spain, Ireland and Rome before being ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 20, 1993.

Over almost 33 years of priestly ministry, Father Shannon lived an adventurous and missionary life serving Christ in Europe, North America and Asia. After ordination, he served for several years as a vocational promoter in Dublin, Ireland, before moving to Mexico, where he served in the center of apostolate in San Pedro as well as in ECYD. While in Mexico, he also served at the Irish International School in Monterrey, and as director of Regnum Christi sections in Xalapa and Orizaba.

Returning to the United States in 2006, Father Shannon worked in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, San Jose and Sacramento, as well as at the Legionaries’ apostolic school in Colfax, California. In 2011, Fr. Michael moved to Manila, the Philippines, for several years, where he worked with Regnum Christi before once again serving in Mexico. From 2013-2018, Father Shannon worked in campus ministry at the Cumbres Institute in Mérida, as well as with the men’s, women’s, and young adult sections of Regnum Christi. He also served as chaplain for UNID University’s campuses in Tlalnepantla and Pachula.

In early 2021, Father Shannon joined the Cumming parish as a parochial vicar. He recently shared his vocation story in a video reflecting upon his journey to the priesthood.

A funeral Mass was celebrated March 24 at St. Brendan the Navigator Church.