Father Francis Kissel, Marist priest, dies September 17

ATLANTA—Father Francis (Frank) J. Kissel, a priest of the Society of Mary, died on September 17. He was 83 years old.

Father Kissel was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 1942. He attended grade school in Olyphant, Pennsylvania. He attended St. Mary’s Manor and Junior College in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1962.

Following novitiate in Rhinebeck, New York, he was professed as a Marist religious in 1963 and was ordained a priest on Feb. 6, 1971. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in library science from Catholic University of America and pursued theological studies at Marist College and St. Paul’s College in Washington, D.C.

Father Kissel served in Immaculata Seminary, Lafayette, Louisiana, from 1970-1971 and in Chanel High School, Bedford, Ohio, from 1971-1977. He ministered at Marist School from 1966-1968 and again from 1977 until his retirement in 2017. Over the decades, he shared his talents in many areas of school life—admissions, the library, educational technology, the bookstore and countless behind-the-scenes roles that supported students, faculty, and staff.

He also gave generously of his time as a coach. While he coached baseball and basketball, he is most remembered for his leadership of the girls’ tennis program. Across 38 seasons, 28 as head coach, his teams achieved a remarkable record of 516 wins and 75 losses, including 12 consecutive state championships and five undefeated seasons. He was honored multiple times as coach of the year by state and national organizations.

“Father Kissel was a true Marist giant, steadfast in faith, generous in spirit, and profoundly devoted to the formation of young people,” said President J.D. Childs of Marist School. “We give thanks for his life of humble service and for the countless ways he helped unlock the God-given greatness in others.”

Father Kissel is predeceased by his father, John M. Kissel; his mother Helen Yurgousky Kissel; his brother, John Kissel Jr. He is survived by his brother, Joseph and wife Annette; nieces: Dannielle Kissel-Ulmer (husband, Dr. William); Dr. Shannon Kissel-Begley (husband Raymond); Meghann Kissel-Costello (husband, John) and grandnieces and nephews: Sydney, Ryan and Lauren Ulmer; Grace and Charles Costello; Brayden and Logan Begley. Father Kissel officiated at the marriage ceremony of his brother Joseph and Annette and all three of his nieces. He also baptized all of his grandnieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Kenny Hall of the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.