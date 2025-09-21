Cistercian leaders meet in Conyers

Photo by Kathryne Pusch Superiors of the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance gathered for prayer and discussion at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers. They represented 14 Trappist monasteries as the religious order prepares for a global General Chapter meeting in Rome.

CONYERS—The Monastery of the Holy Spirit served as host for the U.S. regional conference of Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (OCSO) superiors this summer.

This gathering brought together the abbots and abbesses from the 14 Trappist monasteries within the U.S. region. OCSO, a worldwide monastic order with 147 monasteries spread every continent, holds these regional meetings periodically to prepare for the General Chapter in Rome—a global assembly convened every three years.

These regional conferences are reflective and collaborative events, focusing on discerning responses to contemporary spiritual and practical challenges. Local issues faced by individual communities are discussed regionally, then elevated to the General Chapter.

The meetings are not only administrative but profoundly spiritual: the superiors come together to reflect on the care of souls, both their own and those under their guidance.

They work collectively to ensure fidelity to the Rule of St. Benedict and the traditions of the Order, making necessary adaptations or corrections.

These gatherings strengthen unity, deepen communal peace and charity, and uphold the patrimony and spiritual integrity of the Cistercian tradition. These meetings blend contemplative introspection and practical governance, serving the spiritual vitality and coherence of the global Trappist family.