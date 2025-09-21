Catholic War Veterans opens a post in archdiocese

PEACHTREE CORNERS—A new outreach to military veterans is forming at Mary Our Queen Church.

Called the Catholic War Veterans, it is a non-profit organization dedicated to nourishing veterans in their love of country and their faith.

An inaugural meeting in June drew some 30 people. The support was enough to establish the post, officially named Fr. Joseph M. Peek Post 1984.

The post honors an Atlanta priest who served as a Navy helicopter air crewman and rescue swimmer. Father Peek was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in February 2002, the year of his ordination to the priesthood. He suffered severe complications during the remaining years of his life. He died in 2016 at the age of 50.

Father Charles Byrd, pastor of Mary Our Queen Church, invited the post to meet at the parish center. It meets on the third Tuesday of each month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, an Air Force veteran, will preside over a consecration Mass for the post and family members on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Mary Our Queen at 9 a.m. This to be followed by a breakfast hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 14944.

Membership in the Catholic War Veterans is open to U.S. citizens who are a practicing Catholic and a former, retired, or active-duty service member, including Reserve and National Guard components. Prospective members must present their DD-214 or equivalent documentation for verification of service. For more information on membership, email info@cwvatl.org.

The National Department of Catholic War Veterans of America, Inc. is based in New York.