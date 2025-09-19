Knights complete renovation at All Saints Church

John Lehey and Jim McKay work on replacing a kneeler at All Saints Church, Dunwoody. The project was an effort by the Knights of Columbus Council 11402.

DUNWOODY—More than 30 members of the Knights of Columbus Council 11402 at All Saints Church came together recently to renovate the church.

In addition to removing and replacing the 35-year-old cushions, the Knights replaced the “buffer pads” to reduce the noise when kneelers are lifted, repaired more than 60 trays that hold the prayer and song books, replaced several damaged kneelers, disposed of all old cushions and vacuumed every pew and the carpet.

The members worked fast to complete the project in nine hours over two days. Through the work of the Knights, this long-awaited project saved the parish more than $4,500, reported E.J. Couvillion, council 11402, past grand knight.