Atlanta Archdiocese of Atlanta welcomes new school principals By NATALIA DURON, Staff Writer | Published August 11, 2025

ATLANTA—The 2025-26 school year ushers in these new leaders at archdiocesan elementary and high schools:

President at St. Mary’s Academy – Chad Broussard

St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville welcomes Chad Broussard as its new president. Originally from Louisiana, Broussard brings more than two decades of leadership experience across Catholic and public schools in Louisiana, Texas, New Jersey and New York. He has held several leadership roles, including serving as director of Unitech Training Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana, and as assistant principal of Fordham Preparatory School in the Archdiocese of New York. In his new role, Broussard is focused on building relationships and becoming a trusted leader in the school and parish community. He sees his role at St. Mary’s Academy as a vocation and is committed to guiding the school with faith, vision and care.

Principal at Queen of Angels School – Danielle Montepare

Danielle Montepare is the new principal of Queen of Angels School in Roswell. Montepare served as the school’s assistant principal for seven years and has been immersed in the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s school community for nearly three decades. Montepare is a member of Queen of Angel’s first graduating class, and a 2004 graduate of Blessed Trinity High School. Prior to her role as assistant principal, Montepare was Queen of Angel’s religion coordinator. Montepare and her family are deeply woven into the Queen of Angels, Blessed Trinity and St. Peter Chanel Church community. Her husband, Rob Montepare, is the director of mission at St. Peter Chanel Church, and three of their four children attend Queen of Angels School. As principal, she is excited to lead the community with a spirit of collaboration and faith, guided by love for the place she has always called home.

Principal at St. Mary’s School, Rome – Michael Regnet

St. Mary’s School in Rome welcomes Michael Regnet as its new principal. Regnet brings an extensive history in leadership roles in and outside education systems, including service as a teacher, technology director and non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marines Corps. Previously, he taught at St. Catherine of Siena School in Kennesaw, where he spent 12 years teaching middle school mathematics and religion. Regnet shared that his passion for Catholic education is rooted in his journey to the faith and vocation as a husband and father. He is eager to build relationships with students, families and faculty of St. Mary’s School to foster a strong Catholic community.

Principal at St. Joseph School, Marietta – Jenny Rittgers

Jenny Rittgers is the new principal of St. Joseph School in Marietta. Originally from Ringgold, Rittgers brings a lifelong passion for Catholic education into this role. She attended Catholic school from kindergarten through high school in Chattanooga, then studied at Aquinas College in Nashville. Her professional journey has spanned leadership and teaching roles in Catholic institutions across Tennessee, Michigan and Georgia. Prior to this role, she served as principal of St. Mary’s School in Rome. Last year, during a visit to St. Joseph School, she felt a strong connection to the community. Now as principal, she brings that same sense of mission, describing her vocation not as a job, but as a gift and calling. Feeling welcomed with open arms by the parish and school community, she is eager to continue fostering a culture of love and academic excellence at St. Joseph School.

Interim Principal at St. Pius X High School – Kristin Kramer

Kristin Kramer is the interim principal of St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. A native of the city and an alumna of St. Pius, Kramer comes from a family deeply rooted in the school’s tradition. Both her parents and several extended family members are alumni. She began her teaching career through the Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) program. Kramer taught in Jacksonville, Florida, for some years before returning to Georgia to teach in Gwinnett County. She later rejoined St. Pius X High School teaching in the social studies department and serving as its chair prior to her new role. Now as interim principal, Kramer brings a heart for Catholic education and a desire to contribute to the school that shaped her both personally and professionally.

Interim Principal at St. Thomas More School – Charlie Seamans

Charlie Seamans is the interim principal of St. Thomas More School in Decatur. A native of Atlanta, Seamans brings more than 17 years of experience in both public and Catholic education. He has served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, mindfulness consultant and adjunct professor in Georgia and South Carolina. Seamans served as St. Thomas More’s assistant principal for four years. Passionate about building connection and inclusion, Seamans helped develop the school’s “Tiger Traits,” which are core values that promote joy, gratitude, compassion, curiosity and courage among students and staff. Under his leadership, St. Thomas More is celebrating its 75th anniversary and expanding its campus with new facilities for early childhood and elementary education. He looks forward to continuing to serve the St. Thomas More Tiger family by empowering students and strengthening the school’s community.