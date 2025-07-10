A new look for Atlanta seminarians 

Photo by Julianna Leopold Didier Montoya sports the new tie that he and all fellow seminarians will now wear at major archdiocesan events including Masses. He is studying at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.

ATLANTA—Black polo shirts have been replaced as the official formal wardrobe for seminarians studying to be priests for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

A new tie and shirt uniform are part of the fresh look.

Seminary students back in the archdiocese on a break from their studies could be seen at major events, think of ordinations or banquets, dressed in collared short-sleeve shirts with the crest of the archdiocese on the left side.

These polo shirts for seminarians date to the early 2000s. This was seen as a way for the men in formation to stand out and to be a sign of how they represent something greater than themselves.

Vocation Director Father Rey Pineda recently thought it’d be appropriate to have a more formal appearance. He noticed at the ordination in 2024 the men in the congregation in suits and ties, but the seminarians were in the polo shirts. He figured it was only fitting for the seminarians to dress up a bit more for such a special occasion.

The Office of Vocations worked with the same uniform companies that provide for the Catholic schools to land on a simplified tie: a royal blue background, which is a common reference to the Blessed Mother, with small, repeated crests of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. In addition, seminarians are required to own a black suit; the blue tie does not clash with the black.

Father Pineda said he has set aside time to teach the men how to tie knots to go with the formal look, which is something he has not had to think about since he was ordained more than a decade ago.

The tie will be reserved for seminarians, and if they leave formation, they will be required to return the clothing.