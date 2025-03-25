Father James Harrison, founding principal of St. Pius X High School, remembered

ATLANTA—Father James Lawrence “Jim” Harrison, the founding principal of St. Pius X High School, died March 7. He was 95 years old.

Father Harrison was born in Atlanta in April 1929. The priest, whose mother was Baptist and father Catholic, attended public schools until going to Marist College in the seventh grade. He credited the presence of Marist priests in his life for his decision to pursue the priesthood.

He attended St. Charles College in Catonsville, Maryland, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in philosophy at The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, Italy.

Father Harrison was ordained to the priesthood in Rome, on Dec. 17, 1955, just before the creation of the Diocese of Atlanta in 1956. Prior to that, the Diocese of Savannah was the only Georgia diocese. His first assignment as priest was to serve at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Atlanta. Some of his ancestors were founding members of the parish.

He celebrated his first Mass at St. Thomas More Church in Decatur, the parish of his immediate family members.

“He greeted each family member, their youngest children and most of the attendees by name,” recalled his cousin, Anne Harrison Gegan. “He always remembered and prayed for us even while away; he always will.”

Following ordination, he earned a degree in secondary education administration from the University of Georgia. He was the first diocesan priest to have graduated from UGA. In 1958, Father Harrison became the first principal of St. Pius X High School, remaining there until 1964.

In December 1964, Father Harrison was assigned as pastor of St. Michael Church in Gainesville.

“It is no easy task to launch a new school, to give it identity and stature in the educational community, to guide the lives of young men and women to intellectual and moral excellence,” said Archbishop Paul J. Hallinan in announcing the priest’s new assignment. “Father Harrison has done this so well that the spirit of Pius X is known throughout the South.”

Father Harrison also served at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; St. Joseph Church, Athens; St. Anna Church, Monroe; Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta; and St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw, from 1997-2005.

Under his leadership at St. Catherine of Siena Church, the parish opened an elementary school utilizing existing parish buildings. The school constructed a new building in 2004.

Father Harrison also had 24 years of experience with public schools in Marietta. He served as assistant principal at Sprayberry High School for 18 years and as an administrative assistant at Oakwood Open Campus High School.

Like a number of religious and clergy following what Father Harrison once termed “the upheaval” of Vatican II, he left the active ministry in 1970. He later approached the archdiocese about returning to the active priesthood and was accepted.

Father Harrison’s last assignment before retiring from active ministry in 2017 was as pastor of St. Marguerite d’Youville Church in Lawrenceville. He led the parish community there for 12 years.

The parishioners lovingly celebrated his service with a retirement party, where his bond with the young people in the community was evident. At the celebration St. Marguerite parishioner Molly Rowland reflected on the priest’s warmth.

“He greets everyone by name on Sundays and makes a point to hug every child and tell them how loved they are,” said Rowland.

Following his golden jubilee in 2005, Father Harrison shared memories of attending Mass with his father in Decatur as a young boy.

“In those days the church was the center of social and religious life,” he said.

He shared then that people were beginning to view church differently and to question its teachings. “But the church is needed to help people grow more, particularly when they’re under duress,” said Father Harrison.

Father Harrison and his brother, Charlie, were different in many ways, yet had a beautiful, close bond, sharing their love and expertise in golf as young boys, even attracting the eye of the golf champion, Bobby Jones. Father Harrison was proud of his brother Charles’ golf championships all over the world. Charlie, on occasion would reveal that “Jim could beat me!” before a chuckle and more golf stories. The brothers continued playing the game until only a few years ago, most often at East Lake Golf Club, where they were both members.

The Atlanta native also had an interest in history, often visiting the cemeteries, gravesites and battlefields journeyed by his Catholic and Protestant relatives.

“This diocese has a rich history,” he said in a Georgia Bulletin interview. “If more people could see the progress in the church they may be more inclined to invest not only in their own parishes, but in the archdiocese.”

Father Harrison felt a duty to continue the tradition of passing on the legacy of his forebears from England, Ireland and Germany: the coats-of-arms, his own well-researched, hand-written family trees, diaries, letters and photographs. His father’s oldest brother, John Mecaslin Harrison, was one of the early founders of the Atlanta Historical Society, which became the Atlanta History Center. The priest was dutiful and devoted to the genealogy of his family and gave much of his life researching cemeteries and archives, happily sharing his efforts.

About 35 years ago, he started the Harrison Family Reunions at Historic Oakland Cemetery in an effort to bring this part of his family together. He passed this torch to his cousin, Kathleen Gegan, who has kept this tradition alive since.

Father Harrison would visit his family’s graves at Oakland, trying his best to straighten and replace stones, cut grass and trim hedges and trees. Seeing the need for restoration he and his brother were instrumental in initiating the earliest restoration efforts at Oakland Cemetery.

Father Harrison is preceded in death by his parents, Louise Wycliffe Harrison and James Lawrence Harrison Jr. He is survived by his younger brother, Charles Wycliffe Harrison and sister-in-law, Sylvia, and Charles’ daughter from a previous marriage, Molly Harrison.

Father Harrison is also survived by his many cousins from his father’s side: Adam Joseph Gegan IV, Kathleen Rafferty Harrison Gegan, Alexander Mecaslin Harrison, Andy (Jennifer) Olson, Anita Willoughy, Ann May (Pegram) Harrison, Barbara Odenweller Brooks, Becky Burke (Rich Klima), Bernadette Odenweller Hamon, Beth Huey Graveman, Elberto Gonzalez-Rubio, Beth Burke Weathers (David), Bob (Terry) Ireland, Carolyn Crist, Charles Bearden, Chris Robert Sheridan, ChrisMarlin (Jing Yang) Gilbert, Chris Sheridan, Kevin (Clair) Harrison, Dan Huey, Dr. Dan Olson (Dr. Elaine Simpson), DeSales Harrison, Elisa Gonzalez-Rubio, Emme Barfield, Eric Gordon (Kristin) Huey, Eve Erwin, Harrison Latimore, Jane Harrison (Perry) Spence, Janet Huey, Janet Burke Hardin, JMM Harrison, Josephine Gegan (James Alfred) Olson, John Barfield (William Bercini), Jim Harrison (of Mobile), Kate Lastinger, Katy Sheridan (Marlin Gilbert), Kevin Crist, Kevin Harrison, Kate Hake, John Burke, Larry (Christie) Harrison, Dr. Liesl Olson (John McGuire), Linda (Andy) Duckett, Marilyn (Charles) Lee, Louisa Smythe Harrison, Mark (Patti) Harrison, Mary Theresa Huey Crenshaw, Mike (Pam) Willoughby, Mike Burke, FiFi Sheridan (Paul Barbian), Katherine Kendrick Sheridan-Barbian, Nancy Knight Harrison (Keith) Latimore, Nathan (Brenda) Graveman, Noelle Huey (Paul) Morrissette, Norville Harrison, Patricia Sheridan Barfield, Patti Gonzalez-Rubio (Tad) Miller, Pegram Harrison, Peter Harrison, Robert Harrison, Sandi Seeders, Shea Huey and Tisa Bearden Chamberlain.

He is also survived by cousins from his mother’s side: Louise Dodd, Lisa West, Louise Dodd (daughter), Katherine Dodd, Tom (Anne) Cousins, Lillian Giornelli, Grady Cousins, Connie Cousins-Baker, Myles Cousins-Baker, Carson (Matt) Jones, Palmer Jones, Wick Nalley, Anna Bryce Nalley, Donna Cousins, Jennifer Cousins, Harper Cousins, Ellie Cousins, Brody Cousins, Ashley Cousins, Charlotte Cousins, Violet Cousins, Lily Cousins, Marcia Shurley and Ann Nalley.

Father Harrison is also survived by his good friend, Bob Snyder.

Father Harrison prayed for each of his family members, his friends, parishioners and former students by name every night. His long, hand-written list—well-worn from age and care—was kept by his bedside.

One of the priest’s anonymous activities was donating to Native American communities, in addition to generous contributions to St. Marguerite d’Youville Church. He could often be found in the early hours of the morning and late at night quietly cleaning the bathrooms of the church. He lived a humble and frugal life.

A memorial Mass and reception will be celebrated at St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, Lawrenceville, at a date to be announced. His body has been donated to Emory University School of Medicine. His ashes will be buried in his family’s plot in Oakland Cemetery.