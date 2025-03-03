Archbishop Hartmayer urges Atlanta Catholics to support Catholic Relief Services

Photo Courtesy of Catholic Relief Services Archbishop Gregory. J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., travels to a Honduran village during a trip with Catholic Relief Services in June 2023. He serves on the organization’s board of directors.

RICE BOWL To help communities worldwide affected by hunger and poverty: give directly to CRS Rice Bowl. A second collection for CRS will be taken in Atlanta March 8-9.

ATLANTA–In a pre-Lenten letter, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., urges Atlanta Catholics to support the important work of Catholic Relief Services (CRS) amid a freeze of funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID. The pause in funding has created gaps in the work undertaken by CRS. The archbishop released the letter March 3:

“My dear friends in Christ, Peace and All Good!

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is providing critical life-saving work in communities around the world. It is the work of the Gospel in service to the poor and right now, CRS needs our help. I do not write that lightly. I have first-hand knowledge of the programs CRS is providing thanks to my work on the Board of Directors. In March of 2024 I traveled to the Philippines and in June of 2023, I journeyed to Honduras to see this work for myself.

For more than 80 years, Catholic Relief Services has served as the official overseas relief and development agency of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. However, recent decisions by the current administration to pause and even terminate international humanitarian assistance have resulted in alarming funding gaps in CRS’ ability to deliver lifesaving programs across all areas of its work. While a review of ongoing funding against new policy goals is normal with a new administration, ceasing almost all assistance has real impacts for human life and dignity. CRS teams and partners across the world are already seeing these impacts in the communities they serve.

CRS programs act as both instant response to humanitarian crisis and as tools for long-term recovery from disasters. In Honduras, I spent a day at a program that feeds an astounding 97,000 children every day—not by paying for outside food—but by partnering with local farmers to grow, harvest and distribute food to schools. This money does not just deliver supplies or short-term aid. CRS employees accompany community members to create long-term solutions and build infrastructure.

In the Philippines, I toured a community of hurricane-resistant homes, built thanks to the work of CRS after a typhoon destroyed 90 percent of the housing in nearby communities.

This Lent, the Archdiocese of Atlanta has two opportunities to provide urgently needed funding to CRS. On the weekend of March 8-9, parishes will take up the CRS second collection. People can also give to the Rice Bowl program. Earlier this year, I recorded a video to congratulate those who work with Rice Bowl on the 50th anniversary of this program. Little did I know how much it would need our support on this special occasion.

I fully support the work of CRS here and abroad. I encourage you to join me in that support through your generous donations to these collections as well as your prayers.

May God grant you his peace.”