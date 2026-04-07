Archbishop Hartmayer extends Passover greetings to Jewish community

ATLANTA—In a March 31 letter, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., extended warm wishes to Atlanta’s Jewish community celebrating Passover. The text of the Passover letter follows:

“My Dear Friends of the Jewish Community of Atlanta,

As Passover draws near, I write to extend my warmest greetings and prayerful good wishes to each of you and to all the families and congregations of our beloved Jewish community here in Atlanta. May this holy season of liberation bring you and your loved ones deep joy, renewed faith, and abiding peace.

The Passover Seder is among the most sacred celebrations in human history—a living memorial of God’s mighty deeds, of freedom wrested from slavery, and of a people covenant-bound to the Holy One of Israel. As Catholics, we reverence these events not only as history but as the very foundation upon which our own faith is built. The Exodus is our story too. The God who led your ancestors through the sea is the same God we worship and adore.

In his Address on the 60th Anniversary of Nostra Aetate, Pope Leo XVI wrote “Dialogue is not a tactic or a tool, but a way of life.” These words from our Holy Father resonate with particular power during this sacred season. Since the earliest days of his pontificate, Pope Leo has made clear that the friendship between Catholics and Jews is not merely a matter of courtesy, but a sacred calling rooted in our shared spiritual heritage. He has pledged, with characteristic directness, “to continue and strengthen the Church’s dialogue and cooperation with the Jewish people in the spirit of Nostra Aetate.” I embrace that pledge as my own.

As we gather at our respective tables this spring—you at the Seder, we at the Eucharist—we are united in prayer for peace, especially for the people of the Middle East who continue to suffer under the shadow of war and uncertainty. The ongoing conflict in that holy and beloved land weighs heavily upon all our hearts. I join you in raising our voices to God, the Father of all, imploring an end to violence, the release of all those held captive, protection for innocent civilians, and the dawn of a just and lasting peace. May the same God who once parted the sea make a way when none seems possible.

I am deeply grateful for the friendship, support, and prayers that the Jewish community of Atlanta has shown to our Archdiocese and to me personally. Your generosity of spirit, your witness to the dignity of every human person, and your steadfast commitment to justice and compassion are a constant inspiration. In a city as diverse and dynamic as ours, the relationship between our communities is a sign of what the human family can be.

May your Passover Seder tables be filled with laughter and memory, with the voices of children asking the ancient questions, and with the sure and certain hope that the God who redeemed your ancestors will never abandon His people. Chag Pesach Sameach—a blessed and joyful Passover to you all.

With sentiments of deep respect and friendship.

Sincerely yours, Most Rev. Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta”