Archbishop Hartmayer responds to President Trump’s pope criticism

CNS photo/Lola Gomez Pope Leo XIV speaks to reporters aboard the papal flight from Rome, Italy, to Algeria April 13.

ATLANTA—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., responded to President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV in an April 13 statement. The text of the statement, in which he urges civility in public life, follows:

“My Dear Friends in Christ, Peace and All Good!

Last evening, President Donald Trump posted a series of critical remarks on our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV on his social media platform, Truth Social. Among other things, the President wrote: ‘Pope Leo is weak on crime, and terrible on foreign policy… focus on being a great Pope, not a politician. It’s hurting him very badly, and, most importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church.’ These remarks were later reiterated to reporters.

Pope Leo, currently traveling to Africa on an Apostolic Journey, responded with characteristic calm aboard his flight to Algeria: ‘I do not see my role as that of a politician … Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent lives have been lost, and I believe someone must stand up and say there is a better way.’ He added: ‘I say to all world leaders: let us end wars and promote peace and reconciliation.’

From his first appearance on the loggia of St. Peter’s, the Holy Father’s message has been one of peace. His Easter Urbi et Orbi, his Saturday Vigil for Peace, and his words throughout these early months of his pontificate all cry out the same urgent appeal: lay down weapons, choose dialogue, protect innocent life.

Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, responded well to the President’s remarks: ‘Pope Leo is not his rival, nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.’ I share that sentiment.

Let us pray for our civic and religious leaders, for civility in public life, and above all for peace.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us! St. Francis of Assisi, Messenger of Peace, pray for us!”