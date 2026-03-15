Pope Leo XIV calls for Middle East ceasefire

CNS photo/Vatican Media Pope Leo XIV speaks to those gathered to pray the Angelus in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 15.

(OSV News)–Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East and condemned the “atrocious violence” of the U.S.-Israeli-led war on Iran, which has spread across the region.

After praying the Angelus with pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square March 15, the pope expressed his alarm about the deteriorating situation in Lebanon and called for “lasting solutions to the serious ongoing crisis for the common good of all Lebanese people.”

“In the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: Cease fire! Let the paths of dialogue be reopened,” he said.

As the conflict enters its third week, Tehran accused the United States of launching attacks from the United Arab Emirates, further escalating tensions that have sent global oil prices into a volatile spiral.

According to a March 15 report by The Associated Press, President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. “obliterated” military sites on Iran’s Kharg Island and warned that the country’s oil infrastructure could be the next target if interference with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz continues.

In response, Iran threatened to retaliate against U.S.-linked energy assets across the region, while Trump has called on international allies to deploy warships to secure the vital waterway, which carries one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Pope Leo’s appeal for peace, particularly in Lebanon, comes after the recent death of Lebanese Maronite Catholic priest Father Pierre al-Rahi, who was killed March 9 after sustaining wounds from Israeli tank fire on a house in Qlayaa, a village in southern Lebanon.

“Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and many others forced to abandon their homes,” the pope told the faithful. “I renew my prayerful closeness to all those who have lost their loved ones in the attacks, which have struck schools, hospitals and residential areas.”

Calling the escalating conflict in Lebanon “a matter of great concern,” the pope appealed for an end to the war and for those involved to return to the negotiating table for the sake of the people.

“Violence can never lead to the justice, stability, and peace that the people await,” Pope Leo said.